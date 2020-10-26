Sylhet Mayor persuades mother to break hunger strike





Mother of Rayhan Ahmed allegedly tortured to death in Sylhet city's Bandarbazar police outpost started hunger strike demanding capital punishment for all the police personnel involved in killing her son.

Meanwhile, Special Superintendent of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Sylhet Muhammad Khaled-uz-Zaman said another person had been arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of Rayhan.

The arrestee was identified as Saidul Sheikh. He was arrested under Section 54 for his involvement in the incident of murder.

Rayhan's mother Salma Begum and some other relatives began the hunger strike in front of the police outpost around 11am.

Accusing SI Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan of killing her son, Salma Begum demanded immediate arrest of the police outpost in-charge.

Rayhan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was allegedly beaten to death in police custody at Bandarbazar Police Outpost on October 11.

The authorities on October 12 suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar Police Outpost SI Akbar Hossain, in connection with the murder.

Of them, constables Harunur Rashid and Titu Chandra Das were placed on a five-day remand each in the case.

Three policemen were withdrawn in this connection on the same day. They are Ashek Ali, Kutub Ali and Sajib Hossain.

Rayhan's wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed the case with Kotwali Police Station the following day accusing a number of unidentified people.

Police, however, rejected the allegation and said Rayhan was caught by locals of Kastghar area during a robbery and was lynched.

The case has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Meanwhile, Sylhet Metropolitan Police formed a probe body headed by its Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun to look into the death of Rayhan.

After primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty of the murder.



















