

A devotee worshiping at a temple at Banani in the Capital on Sunday, marking Mohanabami of Durga Puja. photo: Observer

With solemn immersion of Goddess Durga, the puja will come to an end today in the capital as elsewhere across the country.

Durga Puja started on Thursday (October 22) through Chandipath, Bodhon and preparing the Goddess's abode, following the health and hygiene rules.

This year, the goddess is said to have come in the cradle, and will ride on the elephant on her way back to the heaven.

Various religious ceremonies were shortened this year to avoid infection amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier, several prohibitions were also issued including closing the puja mandaps after the evening arati. The distribution of prasad and the procession of Bijaya Dashomi were banned to avoid public gatherings.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad had earlier announced the arrangements for live telecast of paying homage the goddess on television and Facebook.

Devotees were also invited to pay homage at home. Responding to that call, this time many devotees sit at home and perform puja rituals every day.

The main attraction of Maha Ashtami is 'Kumari Puja'. Although the Kumari Puja is held every year at the Ramakrishna Mission in Dhaka with the aim of awakening this realization of motherhood in all women, this time this puja was not held due to health and hygiene instructions.

Although usually many people huddle together on trucks for going to designated river points for immersion of the idol, this time 10 people are allowed to go on a truck.

Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee, general secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, said, "This year, the immersion of the Goddess will be done by avoiding the procession on Bijaya Dashami

Today is a public holiday on the occasion of Bijaya Dashomi.

According to the latest information provided by Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, Durga Puja is being held in 30,223 mandapas across the country this year.

On the other hand, the number of puja mandapas in Dhaka metropolis this year is 233. Last year the number was 237. And in Dhaka district there are 740 puja mandaps.















