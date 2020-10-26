Seniors top C-19 fatalities





Among one to ten years old, 29 have died which is .05 per cent, among eleven to twenty years old, 45 have died which is .78 per cent, among twenty-one to thirty years old, 130 have died which is 2.25 per cent, among thirty-one to forty years old, 320 have died which is 5.54 per cent, among forty-one to fifty years old, 720 have died which is 12.46 per cent, among fifty-one to sixty years old, 1538 have died which is 26.61 per cent, over sixty-one to more, 2998 have died which is 51.87 per cent.

Of the 5,803 dead people, 4,536 were over 50 years old which is 78.48 per cent of the total number of death patients.

Older people who have heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer or any other complex disease should not seek treatment at home. They should come directly to the hospital for treatment. But in the country, old people are being brought to the hospital in a comatose condition if they are infected with coronavirus.

In many cases, people are taking treatment at home without consulting doctors. This has increased the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country.

Besides, the country on Sunday saw 23 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours which taking the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 5,803, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 1,308 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 398,815.

In the last 24 hours, 11,103 samples were tested in 106 labs across the country. With this, 2,257,589 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.78 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date is 17.67 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 1,544 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 315,107 with a 79.01 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased on Sunday, 19 were men and four were women. Moreover, 19 of them were in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.

All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

However, according to public health experts, the first wave of coronavirus infection has not ended in the country. The rate of corona infection is expected to increase in the coming winter season. If this is the case then the elderly should seek medical advice immediately if they get ill.

However, the way the people are moving now, may not help people escape from this pandemic in winter. Being in a densely populated area of the capital, many could not maintain physical distance during the pandemic. As a result, out of eight divisions of the country, the highest number of deaths occurred in Dhaka division and the lowest in Mymensingh.

Dr ASM Alamgir, Principal Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "The death toll would have been lower if people had consulted doctors and came to the hospital as soon as they were infected with coronavirus. Especially, those over the age of 50 should be treated only if they get affected with the deadly disease. But unfortunately in our country, people have lost interest in corona testing. People are not going to the hospital easily. More than 20 people are dying every day due to the low number of people coming to the hospital for treatment in proper time."

"The best way to protect yourself and to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19 are to limit your interactions with other people as much as possible and to take precautions to prevent getting Covid-19 when you do interact with others. If you start feeling sick and think you may have the infection, get in touch with your healthcare provider within 24 hours," he added.



















Elderly people are more likely to be affected by coronavirus than younger people and the elderly people are more likely to die. Experts said that the number of aged patients' death was not decreasing due to lack of awareness and negligence of family members towards the senior citizens.Among one to ten years old, 29 have died which is .05 per cent, among eleven to twenty years old, 45 have died which is .78 per cent, among twenty-one to thirty years old, 130 have died which is 2.25 per cent, among thirty-one to forty years old, 320 have died which is 5.54 per cent, among forty-one to fifty years old, 720 have died which is 12.46 per cent, among fifty-one to sixty years old, 1538 have died which is 26.61 per cent, over sixty-one to more, 2998 have died which is 51.87 per cent.Of the 5,803 dead people, 4,536 were over 50 years old which is 78.48 per cent of the total number of death patients.Older people who have heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer or any other complex disease should not seek treatment at home. They should come directly to the hospital for treatment. But in the country, old people are being brought to the hospital in a comatose condition if they are infected with coronavirus.In many cases, people are taking treatment at home without consulting doctors. This has increased the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country.Besides, the country on Sunday saw 23 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours which taking the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 5,803, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 1,308 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 398,815.In the last 24 hours, 11,103 samples were tested in 106 labs across the country. With this, 2,257,589 samples have been tested in the country so far.The latest day's infection rate was 11.78 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date is 17.67 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.In the past 24 hours, 1,544 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 315,107 with a 79.01 per cent recovery rate.Among the deceased on Sunday, 19 were men and four were women. Moreover, 19 of them were in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.However, according to public health experts, the first wave of coronavirus infection has not ended in the country. The rate of corona infection is expected to increase in the coming winter season. If this is the case then the elderly should seek medical advice immediately if they get ill.However, the way the people are moving now, may not help people escape from this pandemic in winter. Being in a densely populated area of the capital, many could not maintain physical distance during the pandemic. As a result, out of eight divisions of the country, the highest number of deaths occurred in Dhaka division and the lowest in Mymensingh.Dr ASM Alamgir, Principal Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "The death toll would have been lower if people had consulted doctors and came to the hospital as soon as they were infected with coronavirus. Especially, those over the age of 50 should be treated only if they get affected with the deadly disease. But unfortunately in our country, people have lost interest in corona testing. People are not going to the hospital easily. More than 20 people are dying every day due to the low number of people coming to the hospital for treatment in proper time.""The best way to protect yourself and to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19 are to limit your interactions with other people as much as possible and to take precautions to prevent getting Covid-19 when you do interact with others. If you start feeling sick and think you may have the infection, get in touch with your healthcare provider within 24 hours," he added.