‘No face mask, no service,’ PM asks officials to ensure





"The authorities must ensure use of face masks and following health guidelines to contain second wave of deadly Covid-19 transmission. All government and private offices must ensure it. Those who will use face masks will get service. If there is no mask, there is no service," she asked.

She has given the directives in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat which she presided. The Prime Minister joined the meeting from her official residence Ganobhaban through videoconference while the Cabinet members connected from the Secretariat Cabinet conference room.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media about the decisions.

The meeting approved the draft speech of President Abdul Hamid for the special session of Jatiya Sangsad to begin on November 8 this year. The session was called as part of celebration of Mujib Year, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Khandker Anwarul said the Cabinet has already given directives to prevent probable transmission of Coronavirus during the upcoming winter, which is being known as the second wave. The authorities concerned have already been instructed to fix their plan of action to contain its transmission.

"All formal and non-formal organizations, authorities and institutions were instructed to take preventive measures. Of the instructions, the number one is ensuring use of face masks. No one will get services without using face masks everywhere. It is mandatory to use face masks in all places including shopping malls, markets, haat-bazar, educational institutions, social and religious gatherings," he added.

It would be ensured through inspections, he replied in response to a query.

He said, "No one will be allowed to enter anywhere without masks. Not only the government offices but all private offices must ensure it. Factories and industries have also introduced the system. Hopefully, it would be ensured everywhere."

Regarding treatment problems for the Covid-19 patients, the Cabinet Secretary said, "It wouldn't be any problem anymore. After the first attack of the virus, a treatment protocol was set. Initially, the physicians and others were panicked about the disease as they were unaware about it. Now, everyone knows. There is no panic now. The patients and doctors are now relaxed about its treatment," he said, adding that the hospitals were asked to ensure treatment dividing in two parts - Covid and non-Covid units.

Regarding ensuring use of face masks in mass transports, he said the issue was discussed in the Cabinet. A meeting will be held day after tomorrow (Tuesday) with the secretaries of roads, railway and shipping ministries. Necessary course of actions will be discussed there.

There are around 93 Covid-19 testing centers in the country now. Of those, 50 centers are private. The 2,000 newly appointed doctors and 5,000 nurses have been deputed to serve the virus affected people. Around 2,654 technologists and assistants have also been appointed from outsourcing for the work.

Regarding trial of vaccines in the country, the Cabinet Secretary said that the Health Ministry is working to get vaccines following the instruction of the Prime Minister. "We are observing the situation. We are keeping in touch with all to get the vaccine. Hopefully, we will get vaccine in the first phase."

"We are also working on trial of the vaccine. We have already given permission to conduct trial of the Chinese vaccine. They have shortage of funding. They are consulting on the issue. They may approach for partial funding for the trial. The process is going on smoothly," he added.



















