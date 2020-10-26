Video
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 10:01 PM
Biman to resume flights to India from Oct 29

US Bangla from Oct 28

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start regular passenger flights to India from October 29 after around seven months of suspension of air communication between the neighbouring countries due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
The national flag carrier will operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka route from October 29, Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route from November 1 and Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route from November 15, Biman's Deputy General Manager (public relations) Tahera Khondoker said in a press release.
Biman has requested interested passengers to purchase tickets through Biman Sales Centre, mobile app, website and travel agents.
Conditions, instructions and flight schedule regarding Covid-19 can be found on Biman's website www.biman-airlines.com, Tahera added.
Meanwhile, the US-Bangla Airlines will resume flights on Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka, Chattogram-Chennai-Chattogram and Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route from October 28.
Flights of US-Bangla Airlines will leave Dhaka for Kolkata at 9:45am six days a week except Mondays and will land in Kolkata at 10:15am local time, the airlines said in the release.
From Kolkata, the US-Bangla Airlines flights will take off for Dhaka at 11:00am local time and land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 12:30pm.
On Chennai route, the flight of US-Bangla Airlines will leave Dhaka at 10.30am on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and land in Chennai at 12:40pm local time.
From Chennai, the flight will leave for Dhaka at 1:30 pm on the same day and will land in Dhaka at 4:40pm.
Besides, US-Bangla Airlines will operate flights from Dhaka to Chennai via Chattagram and from Chennai to Dhaka via Chittagong on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.


