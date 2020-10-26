Biman to resume flights to India from Oct 29





The national flag carrier will operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka route from October 29, Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route from November 1 and Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka route from November 15, Biman's Deputy General Manager (public relations) Tahera Khondoker said in a press release.

Biman has requested interested passengers to purchase tickets through Biman Sales Centre, mobile app, website and travel agents.

Conditions, instructions and flight schedule regarding Covid-19 can be found on Biman's website www.biman-airlines.com, Tahera added.

Meanwhile, the US-Bangla Airlines will resume flights on Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka, Chattogram-Chennai-Chattogram and Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route from October 28.

Flights of US-Bangla Airlines will leave Dhaka for Kolkata at 9:45am six days a week except Mondays and will land in Kolkata at 10:15am local time, the airlines said in the release.

From Kolkata, the US-Bangla Airlines flights will take off for Dhaka at 11:00am local time and land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 12:30pm.

On Chennai route, the flight of US-Bangla Airlines will leave Dhaka at 10.30am on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and land in Chennai at 12:40pm local time.

From Chennai, the flight will leave for Dhaka at 1:30 pm on the same day and will land in Dhaka at 4:40pm.

Besides, US-Bangla Airlines will operate flights from Dhaka to Chennai via Chattagram and from Chennai to Dhaka via Chittagong on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.























