

Shun yellow journalism, work with patriotism, ethics: PM to journos

"We want neutrality in journalism, reports based on facts, dutifulness towards the country and the nation. Unethical journalism cannot bring any good for any country as it causes harm…let there be no unethical journalism," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while speaking at the Silver Jubilee programme of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) held at InterContinental Hotel virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She urged all to maintain the neutral policy of journalism for the welfare of all. "All have to perform their responsibilities and that's the big thing [for society]."

The Prime Minister called upon the journalist community of the country to work with responsibility and patriotism for the welfare of people.

She also urged them to refrain from publishing any report which can mislead people. "Journalists work risking their lives and many inside stories come to light with their reports. As a result, necessary action can be taken to solve various problems."

Putting emphasis on abiding by the existing policy for journalists, the Prime Minister said they will have to engage in this profession to work for the welfare of the country and its people.

Quoting Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, she said like politics, journalism without principle can give nothing to the country and the nation.

About her government's policy, Hasina said, it believes in freedom of thoughts and expression of opinions. "Even the government doesn't have any objection to criticisms," she said adding that many facts are unearthed through logical criticisms.

Hasina, however, called upon all concerned to respect the opinions of others as well as keep in mind the responsibilities to the state while making any criticism.

Terming newspapers the mirror of society, the Prime Minister said her government does not believe in the culture of hiding information.

She pointed out the reports in newspapers on corruption and other irregularities and said the government takes action without considering party identities of the corrupt people.

Highlighting various steps taken by her government for the welfare of journalists, Hasina said the National Broadcast Commission has been formulated, while works are underway to enact the Broadcast Law.

"We'll formulate the Broadcast Law so that fact-based works can be done…there must not be any yellow journalism to mislead people through unnecessary criticisms," she said.

The Prime Minister said the government has formulated a law for ensuring the job security of journalists.

She vowed to establish poverty- and hunger-free Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman saying no one can play ducks and drakes with the fate of people any more.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim conducted the programme from Ganobhaban. The programme was held at Hotel InterContinental.

Presided over by former DRU President and Chairman of the Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee Shahjahan Sarder, the function was attended, among others, by DRU President Rafiqul Islam Azad, former DRU President Shahed Chowdhury, founding DRU General Secretary Mostafa Firoze, DRU Vice-president Nazrul Kabir, DRU General Secretary Reaz Chowdhury and DRU Organising Secretary Habibur Rahman. -UNB





















