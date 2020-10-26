Cabinet gives final nod to amended act





The act will now replace the ordinance promulgated by the President a few days ago keeping the provision of death penalty for rape.

The draft of the 'Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2020' was issued as ordinance on October 14 before it was approved by the Cabinet.

Now it will be placed before the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) during its next special parliament session, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told journalists while briefing media after Monday's regular weekly Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban while her cabinet colleagues were connected from the Secretariat's Cabinet conference room through video conferencing.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mujib Barsho, the special session of Sangsad will be held on November 8.

A source at the parliament said the session would be prorogued with the passage of a resolution on the political life of Bangabandhu.

The Cabinet Secretary said Monday's meeting approved the revised draft of the President's speech to be delivered to the special Jatiya Sangsad session of the 11th parliament on the occasion of the 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

President M Abdul Hamid, in his speech before the House, would highlight the life and works of Father of the Nation, government's successful steps to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and some other outstanding achievements in the last few years under the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the greatest Bangalee of all time, he said.

The Cabinet was also informed about active participation of Bangladesh delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the 75th United Nations General Assembly through the virtual platform.

Apart from this, it also discussed overall Covid-19 situation and government's precautionary measures and major headways of under-construction multi-purpose Padma Bridges over the mighty Padma river.

He said the 34th span of Padma Bridge was installed on Monday, bringing a total of over 5.1 kilometers into view.

"The rest seven spans will be installed by January or in middle of February next year," he added.

















