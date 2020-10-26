CU decides to hold admission test

The Chittagong University authorities have decided to hold admission tests to enroll first year honours students for the academic session of 2020-21 amid coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken at a Dean's Committee meeting held at the CU Fine Arts Institute on Sunday, said Professor Mohammad Nasim Hasan, dean of Science Faculty of the university. "The admission test will be held on 100 marks," Professor Mohammad Nasim Hasan said.

However, it is yet to decide when and how the test will be held, he added.

Details of the test will be known after the meeting of admission test committee, said the dean. -Agencies