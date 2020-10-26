Video
Biman to operate 4 spl flights for returnees to KSA

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has arranged four special flights to Saudi Arabia to carry those Bangladeshi expatriate workers who had returned to Bangladesh through airlines apart from Biman or Saudia.
The four special flights will be operated late this month, said Biman Managing Director and CEO Mokabbir Hossain said on Sunday.
"We have arranged four special flights for those who were unable to return to Saudi Arabia as they returned to the country [Bangladesh] on airlines other than Biman and Saudia," he said.
Different airlines that used to operate flights to Saudi Arabia via stopovers in their respective countries are yet to resume their operations to the Gulf country from Dhaka amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The return of Bangladeshi migrant workers, who had come home on airlines other than the two national flag carriers, to Saudi Arabia became uncertain as Biman and Saudia did not issue any new tickets amid the huge rush of their own passengers to return to their places of work.   -Agencies


