Prof Zia of DU sued  





Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Sunday ordered Cyber Crime Investigation Division of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of police to investigate two cases filed against Md Ziaur Rahman, Professor of Dhaka University's Criminology Department.









Muhammad Mahbub Alam, editor of the monthly Al Bayyinat and daily Al-Ihsan, and Md Imrul Hasan, a lawyer, filed those two cases with the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka under Digital Security Act (DSA) respectively, tribunal prosecutor Adv Nazrul Islam Shamin told the Daily Observer.

After two complaints taking into cognizance, Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain ordered CTTC Unit of police to investigate the complaints and submit two separate reports to it by November 1.

The cases statement said, on October 22, Professor Md Ziaur Rahman compared proper pronunciation of 'Assalamualikum' and 'Allah Hafez' to extremism at talk show named 'Upasanghar' organized by a private television, DBC Channel.

