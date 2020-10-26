BD urges Egypt to support Gambia over Rohingya issue





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen made the request when outgoing Ambassador of Egypt Walid Ahmed Shamseldin met him on Sunday.

The Gambia on Friday filed a more than 500-page Memorial, which also includes over 5,000 pages of supporting material, in its lawsuit against Myanmar at the ICJ in The Hague, making its case for how the government of Myanmar is responsible for genocide against Rohingya.

The Ambassador of Egypt assured the Foreign Minister of their continued support over Rohingya repatriation.









Both discussed bilateral trade and investment issues, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Momen urged the outgoing Ambassador to invest in Bangladesh special economic zones.



