Monday, 26 October, 2020, 10:01 PM
EU mobilises euro 96m for Rohingyas in 2020

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Union has mobilised a total of euro 96 million in 2020 for humanitarian, development cooperation as well as conflict prevention support for the Rohingyas, an EU release said on Sunday.
International donors pledged nearly $600 million in humanitarian support to hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas on Thursday.
The United Kingdom, the United States and European Union organised the virtual conference along with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), aiming to meet a target of $1billion in funding for 2020, less than half of which had been raised.
Representing the EU at the conference, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenar?i? said the international community came together to show its support and deliver further assistance to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees and the communities hosting them.
"We must do all we can so the Rohingya crisis does not become a forgotten tragedy. At this difficult time, the EU continues to stand by the most vulnerable with this emergency humanitarian support."


