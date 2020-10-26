Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 10:00 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Back Page

Majority will accept result of US election, even if they dislike the winner: Poll

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

WASHINGTON, Oct 25: As the 2020 presidential election enters its final week, a majority of Americans appear ready to accept the result of an exhausting campaign even if their preferred candidate loses, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.
Its latest survey, conducted from Oct. 13-20, shows that 79% of all Americans, including 59% of those who want to re-elect President Donald Trump, will accept a win by Democratic challenger Joe Biden even if they may not support a Biden presidency.
Among those Trump supporters who said they would not accept a Biden victory, 16% said they would do something to challenge a Democratic win such as protesting in public or resorting to violence.
The poll also found that 73% of Americans, including 57% of Biden supporters, would similarly accept a Trump victory. Among those who said they would not accept a Trump win, 22% said they would take action to challenge the result.
U.S. election officials are dealing with a series of challenges this year that have raised concerns about the public's confidence in the result.
Top national security officials warned last week that Russia and Iran have been hacking into U.S. voting systems and looking for ways to undermine the election.
Trump also has repeatedly questioned the integrity of U.S. elections, arguing that the process is "rigged" against him and repeatedly asserting without evidence that the surge in mail-in voting this year will increase the likelihood of voter fraud. He has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if the vote count indicates he has lost.
So far, at least, a majority of the U.S. public appears ready to accept the result.
Donald Green, a political scientist at Columbia University, said the poll results ease his concerns about post-election violence. But he warned that if the election is close, or one candidate can make a credible accusation of voter fraud, it could spark wider discontent and protests than the poll suggests.
"This is why many people who oppose Trump are holding their breath and hoping for a lopsided outcome that is not up for grabs," Green said.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Zia of DU sued  
BD urges Egypt to support Gambia over Rohingya issue
EU mobilises euro 96m for Rohingyas in 2020
Majority will accept result of US election, even if they dislike the winner: Poll
Fire at BDBL Bhaban doused
21 gamblers held
Be alert to rumour mongers: Quader
AL out to establish one person rule: Fakhrul


Latest News
BCB president pleased with performance of Taskin, Rubel
Russia strikes kill 78 Turkey-backed rebels in Syria
BNP’s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft