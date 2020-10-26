Fire at BDBL Bhaban doused





Duty Officer at the Control Room of the Fire Service & Civil Defence headquarters Nazma Akter said four units of the Fire Service were dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported around 7:30am on Sunday. Firefighters subsequently tamed the flames after an hour's efforts, she said.

The fire originated at the back of the building, where there were several cables and air-conditioning units, before spreading around, according to the Fire Service official.

The 19-storied BDBL Bhaban houses the offices of various commercial organisations. However, most of the offices were closed at the time of the incident.

No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage could not be determined immediately.

























