21 gamblers held





They were arrested during a drive in Ashulia of Savar, the outskirts of Dhaka.

RAB-4 Additional DG Mozammel Haque confirmed the news at a press briefing held at its headquarters on Sunday. A team of elite force detained the men from Kaichbari area on Saturday night.

Detained men are Billal Hossain, 38, Jewel, 28, Moidul islam, 32, Sabuj Miah, 28, Sharif, 28, Liton, 32, Rabiul Mollah, 24, Abu Taleb, 20, Diazul islam, 20, Shipon, 20, Abdul Alim, 35, Azadul Islam, 50, Sohel Mollah, 32, Asadul Islam, 30, Ekhlas, 35, Moin Miah, 28, Masud Rana, 20, Habibur rahman, 47, Rubel Miah, 33, Fazle rabbi, 22, and Rony Bhuiyan, 25.

The RAB-4 team led by Executive Magistrate Anisur Rahman and Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Sazedul Islam informed that a gang of youths had been playing casino in the area for a long time.

On the basis of specific allegations, the team raided the area while they were playing the casino and detained them.

The detained men will be handed over to Ashulia Police Station after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the additional DG said.























