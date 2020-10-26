Video
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 10:00 PM
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Back Page

21 gamblers held

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday detained 21 people along with gambling equipment, 100 Yaba pills, 12 bottles of foreign bear, 22 mobile phone sets, cash Tk 38,000 and an electronic casino board.
They were arrested during a drive in Ashulia of Savar, the outskirts of Dhaka.
RAB-4 Additional DG Mozammel Haque confirmed the news at a press briefing held at its headquarters on Sunday. A team of elite force detained the men from Kaichbari area on Saturday night.
Detained men are Billal Hossain, 38, Jewel, 28, Moidul islam, 32, Sabuj Miah, 28, Sharif, 28, Liton, 32, Rabiul Mollah, 24, Abu Taleb, 20, Diazul islam, 20, Shipon, 20, Abdul Alim, 35, Azadul Islam, 50, Sohel Mollah, 32, Asadul Islam, 30, Ekhlas, 35, Moin Miah, 28, Masud Rana, 20, Habibur rahman, 47, Rubel Miah, 33, Fazle rabbi, 22, and Rony Bhuiyan, 25.
The RAB-4 team led by Executive Magistrate Anisur Rahman and Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Sazedul Islam informed that a gang of youths had been playing casino in the area for a long time.
On the basis of specific allegations, the team raided the area while they were playing the casino and detained them.
The detained men will be handed over to Ashulia Police Station after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the additional DG said.


