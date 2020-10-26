Be alert to rumour mongers: Quader





He said this while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community members at Dhakeswari National Temple on the occasion of Durga Puja. Quader joined via video conference from his official residence of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Claiming that anti-national propaganda is going on in the social media, he said, "We have to be united against all these rumours and propaganda."

Mentioning that every religion espouses tolerance and peace, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister urged everyone irrespective of religion and caste not to post any kind of false or provocative posts in the social media.

"Every religion speaks of tolerance and respectful behaviour towards other religions. The true believer never speaks against the religion of others. Everyone can avoid unwanted incidents if they practice their own religion as well as respect other religions," he added.

Calling for a united effort against any social crime including rape, Obaidul Quader said, "Social unity must be built irrespective of party affiliations. The government is in a very strict position against all these crimes and criminals."

























Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday urged people to be vigilant against the wicked people who are spreading rumour in the social media.He said this while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community members at Dhakeswari National Temple on the occasion of Durga Puja. Quader joined via video conference from his official residence of the Jatiya Sangsad.Claiming that anti-national propaganda is going on in the social media, he said, "We have to be united against all these rumours and propaganda."Mentioning that every religion espouses tolerance and peace, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister urged everyone irrespective of religion and caste not to post any kind of false or provocative posts in the social media."Every religion speaks of tolerance and respectful behaviour towards other religions. The true believer never speaks against the religion of others. Everyone can avoid unwanted incidents if they practice their own religion as well as respect other religions," he added.Calling for a united effort against any social crime including rape, Obaidul Quader said, "Social unity must be built irrespective of party affiliations. The government is in a very strict position against all these crimes and criminals."