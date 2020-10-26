Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 10:00 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Back Page

Be alert to rumour mongers: Quader

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday urged people to be vigilant against the wicked people who are spreading rumour in the social media.
He said this while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community members at Dhakeswari National Temple on the occasion of Durga Puja. Quader joined via video conference from his official residence of the Jatiya Sangsad.
Claiming that anti-national propaganda is going on in the social media, he said, "We have to be united against all these rumours and propaganda."
Mentioning that every religion espouses tolerance and peace, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister urged everyone irrespective of religion and caste not to post any kind of false or provocative posts in the social media.
"Every religion speaks of tolerance and respectful behaviour towards other religions. The true believer never speaks against the religion of others. Everyone can avoid unwanted incidents if they practice their own religion as well as respect other religions," he added.
Calling for a united effort against any social crime including rape, Obaidul Quader said, "Social unity must be built irrespective of party affiliations. The government is in a very strict position against all these crimes and criminals."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Zia of DU sued  
BD urges Egypt to support Gambia over Rohingya issue
EU mobilises euro 96m for Rohingyas in 2020
Majority will accept result of US election, even if they dislike the winner: Poll
Fire at BDBL Bhaban doused
21 gamblers held
Be alert to rumour mongers: Quader
AL out to establish one person rule: Fakhrul


Latest News
BCB president pleased with performance of Taskin, Rubel
Russia strikes kill 78 Turkey-backed rebels in Syria
BNP’s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft