Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 10:00 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Back Page

AL out to establish one person rule: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that Awami League government is trying to establish a one-person rule in the country with support from a "special power".
"The Awami League government doesn't believe in democracy at all. They're going to establish a one-party system in the guise of democracy by fooling people. In fact, it's a one-person rule," he said.
Speaking at a human-chain programme, he said, "We've said a lot needs to be done to mount pressure on the government to quit by forming human chains, holding processions and observing hartals. But still we couldn't do that as the regime has been abetted by a special power."
Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the arrest of its acting convener and senior journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi.
Mirza Fakhrul urged the government to quit before people come up with a united resistance. "Enough is enough! It can't continue anymore. Step down immediately understanding the language in the eyes of people and make arrangements for holding credible elections under a neutral government. Or else, you'll be washed away with a mass wave."   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Zia of DU sued  
BD urges Egypt to support Gambia over Rohingya issue
EU mobilises euro 96m for Rohingyas in 2020
Majority will accept result of US election, even if they dislike the winner: Poll
Fire at BDBL Bhaban doused
21 gamblers held
Be alert to rumour mongers: Quader
AL out to establish one person rule: Fakhrul


Latest News
BCB president pleased with performance of Taskin, Rubel
Russia strikes kill 78 Turkey-backed rebels in Syria
BNP’s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft