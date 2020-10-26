AL out to establish one person rule: Fakhrul





"The Awami League government doesn't believe in democracy at all. They're going to establish a one-party system in the guise of democracy by fooling people. In fact, it's a one-person rule," he said.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, he said, "We've said a lot needs to be done to mount pressure on the government to quit by forming human chains, holding processions and observing hartals. But still we couldn't do that as the regime has been abetted by a special power."

Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the arrest of its acting convener and senior journalist Ruhul Amin Gazi.

Mirza Fakhrul urged the government to quit before people come up with a united resistance. "Enough is enough! It can't continue anymore. Step down immediately understanding the language in the eyes of people and make arrangements for holding credible elections under a neutral government. Or else, you'll be washed away with a mass wave." -UNB























