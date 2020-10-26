Video
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 10:00 PM
Govt eyes child labour-free country to achieve SDGs

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Labour and Empolyment secretary KM Abdus Salam on Sunday said Keraniganj would be a child labour-free area by 2022 as government is determined to eliminate it from the country to achieve SDGs.
"A committee will be formed within the next week to make Keraniganj a child labour -free area. DC, mayor, union parishad chairman and trade union leaders will be included in the committee," he said.
The secretary was speaking in a roundtable discussion titled "Elimination of child labour in local RMG: Challenges and way forward" organised by Bangladesh Labour Foundation (BLF). "We hope that the international agencies including the  ILO will be more helpful to achieve SDGs instead of only giving advice," he added.
BLF executive director AKM Ashraf Uddin underscored the need for providing non-formal education and skill development training for children to achieve the SDGs.
"The number of child labourers has increased here due to Covid -19 pandemic. Many of the children are being forced to work due to financial crisis in the families," he added.


