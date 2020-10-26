CAAB Engr Asir Uddin jailed for 10 years





In the same judgement, the court ordered to confiscate a building on a three-katha land at Uttara owned by the Engineer in favour of the State.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka delivered the verdict in presence of the convict, Asir Uddin.

On May 14 in 2017, Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director (DD) Mahfuza Khatun filed a case with Ramna Police Station alleging that CAA Executive Engineer Asir Uddin owned property worth about Tk 3 crore.

Deputy Director Md Monzur Alam of ACC, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted charge sheet against Asir Uddin after an investigation.

A team lead by ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain arrested Asir Uddin from in front of the Civil Aviation Authority office on December 12 in 2017.

ACC prosecutor Asaduzzaman Rana conducted the case for the State.















A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced Asir Uddin, Executive Engineer of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), to ten years imprisonment for amassing illegal property worth about Tk 3 crore.In the same judgement, the court ordered to confiscate a building on a three-katha land at Uttara owned by the Engineer in favour of the State.Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka delivered the verdict in presence of the convict, Asir Uddin.On May 14 in 2017, Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director (DD) Mahfuza Khatun filed a case with Ramna Police Station alleging that CAA Executive Engineer Asir Uddin owned property worth about Tk 3 crore.Deputy Director Md Monzur Alam of ACC, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted charge sheet against Asir Uddin after an investigation.A team lead by ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain arrested Asir Uddin from in front of the Civil Aviation Authority office on December 12 in 2017.ACC prosecutor Asaduzzaman Rana conducted the case for the State.