Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 10:00 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Back Page

Amassing Illegal Wealth

CAAB Engr Asir Uddin jailed for 10 years

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced Asir Uddin, Executive Engineer of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), to ten years imprisonment for amassing illegal property worth about Tk 3 crore.
In the same judgement, the court ordered to confiscate a building on a three-katha land at Uttara owned by the Engineer in favour of the State.
Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka delivered the verdict in presence of the convict, Asir Uddin.
On May 14 in 2017, Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director (DD) Mahfuza Khatun filed a case with Ramna Police Station alleging that CAA Executive Engineer Asir Uddin owned property worth about Tk 3 crore.
 Deputy Director Md Monzur Alam of ACC, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted charge sheet against Asir Uddin after an investigation.
A team lead by ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain arrested Asir Uddin from in front of the Civil Aviation Authority office on December 12 in 2017.
ACC prosecutor Asaduzzaman Rana conducted the case for the State.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Zia of DU sued  
BD urges Egypt to support Gambia over Rohingya issue
EU mobilises euro 96m for Rohingyas in 2020
Majority will accept result of US election, even if they dislike the winner: Poll
Fire at BDBL Bhaban doused
21 gamblers held
Be alert to rumour mongers: Quader
AL out to establish one person rule: Fakhrul


Latest News
BCB president pleased with performance of Taskin, Rubel
Russia strikes kill 78 Turkey-backed rebels in Syria
BNP’s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft