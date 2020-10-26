Video
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 10:00 PM
Key Al-Qaeda leader killed

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KABUL, Oct 25: Afghan forces have killed a top Al-Qaeda militant wanted by the United States, as the government on Sunday accused the Taliban of still keeping close ties with the Islamist militant group.
Abu Muhsin al-Masri, an Egyptian national believed to be the group's number two in the Indian sub-continent, was targeted in eastern Ghazni province, Afghanistan's intelligence agency said in a statement.
Masri's killing was an indication of the relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, Afghanistan's Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi claimed on Sunday without providing details. The Taliban's sheltering of Al-Qaeda was the original reason for the US invasion of Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 attacks.
In a landmark deal with the United States in February, the Taliban agreed to not allow Afghan soil to be used by foreign extremists including Al-Qaeda, in return for Washington withdrawing its troops from the country.   -AFP


