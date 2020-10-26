Thai protest gathers pace after PM snub



A man pushes against police officers to renew calls for Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha to resign during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand on October 25. Photo : Reuters

The former military chief who staged the 2014 coup is facing pressure from a student-led pro-democracy movement that has organised massive demonstrations for months calling for his resignation.

They regard his hold on power -- renewed after last year's widely disputed elections -- as illegitimate and on Wednesday gave him three days to step down.

But the deadline came and went on Saturday night, spurring hundreds to gather Sunday at downtown Bangkok's Ratchaprasong intersection, surrounded by gleaming shopping malls and watched on by traffic police.

"Today is open for everyone who wants to talk about their dissatisfaction about Prayut's government," said organiser Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa, who had called for the protest the night before.

He reaffirmed the movement's core three demands -- for Prayut to step down, a rewrite to the 2017 military-scripted constitution, and for authorities to "stop harassing" political opponents.

"If Prayut insists not to quit, we will keep insisting on coming out to oust him," Pai said. -AFP



































