Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:59 PM
Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Foreign News

Vaccine due by end of 2020: Fauci

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

LONDON, Oct 25: US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday it would be clear whether a COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective by early December, but that more widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021.
"We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, the beginning of December," Fauci told the BBC.
"When you talk about vaccinating a substantial proportion of the population, so that you can have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak, that very likely will not be until the second or third quarter of the year."
Fauci has been reluctant to support a federal mask mandate. "A national mandate probably would not work," he said on Sept 15 during a news conference with Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been urging Americans to use masks for months. "I have trust in the American people that if we put a strong emphasis on the importance of wearing masks, that we will come around and do that and get that percentage up above the relatively low percentage of people that are using masks," Fauci said on July 21 on NPR's Morning Edition.   -REUTERS


