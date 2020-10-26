Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:59 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Foreign News

Treaty banning nuclear weapons to enter into force

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 25: An international treaty banning nuclear weapons has been ratified by a 50th country, the UN said, allowing the "historic" text to enter into force after 90 days.
While nuclear powers have not signed up to the treaty, activists who have pushed for its enactment hold out hope that it will nonetheless prove to be more than symbolic and have a gradual deterrent effect.
Honduras became the 50th country to ratify. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it "the culmination of a worldwide movement to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons," according to a statement from his spokesman on Saturday.
"It represents a meaningful commitment towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons, which remains the highest disarmament priority of the United Nations."
NGOs also welcomed the news, including the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), a coalition that won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its key role in bringing the treaty to fruition.
"Honduras just ratified the Treaty as the 50th state, triggering entry into force and making history," ICAN said in a tweet.
Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said in a statement: "Today is a victory for humanity, and a promise of a safer future."
The 75th anniversary of the nuclear attacks on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, marked in August, saw a wave of countries ratify the treaty, which will now to enter into force on January 22, 2021, the UN said.
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons -- which bans the use, development, production, testing, stationing, stockpiling and threat of use of such weapons -- was adopted by the UN General Assembly in July 2017 with the approval of 122 countries.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Activists flee Hong Kong
Key Al-Qaeda leader killed
Malaysia PM’s request rejected
Pak PM Imran accuses Macron of ‘attacking Islam’
Samsung chairman dies at 78
Thai protest gathers pace after PM snub
Vaccine due by end of 2020: Fauci
Italy protesters, police clash over virus curbs


Latest News
BCB president pleased with performance of Taskin, Rubel
Russia strikes kill 78 Turkey-backed rebels in Syria
BNP’s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft