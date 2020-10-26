Video
Cultivation of Malta gains popularity in Narsingdi

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

NARSINGDI, Oct 25: The farming of Malta, a juicy citrus fruit enriched with vitamin C, is gaining popularity among farmers in Shibpur and Belabo upazilas of the district.
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) officials encouraged farmers and given them training for cultivating Multa from 2011 as the climate and soil of the region are suitable for cultivation of the fruit.




Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Agriculture Extension of Narsingdi Shovan Kumar Dhar said after getting successful result in experimental basis a number of farmers specially educated youths in Shibpur and Belabo upazilas of the district have started farming of Bari Multa in their homestead garden and other fallow lands collecting 15000 plants from Joyanta pur of Sylhet district through the DAE.
He said farming of BARI Multa is more profitable then other fruits. The fruit is delicious and contains huge vitamin-c. Farmers during the last nine years raised huge number of orchards in the two upazilas of the district and they are making a good profit from it.
BSS correspondent recently visited Shibpur and Belabo upazilas of the district found that farmers of every villages in two upazilas cultivated BARI Multa in their homestead garden and other high lands.
While visiting the orchards at Monsafar char village of Shibpur Upazila, Jahangir Alam the owner of the orchard said he started Bari Multa cultivating on 10 deceimals lands in 2011.   -BSS



