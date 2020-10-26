Video
32 more tested positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 25:  A total of 32 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Sunday after testing 558 samples in four COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 27 are from Chattogram city and five from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The total number of infected patients now stands at 20,672 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.
Among the total infected persons, 15,071 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,603 are residents of different upazilas of the district.The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 16,228 with the healing of 51 more people in the last 24 hours.
Besides, 1,124 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city. Despite no death in the last 11 consecutive days, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities in Chattogram reached at 301.


