Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:58 PM
Home News

8,500 hectares brought under winter vegetable cultivation in Manikganj

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

MANIKGANJ, Oct 25: The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) fixed a target of cultivating winter vegetables on 8,500 hectares of land in all seven upazilas of the district to recoup the existing losses being caused by flood.
The DAE office sources said the farmers of Saturia, Manikganj sadar and Singair upazilas of the district have already started to plant various kinds of vegetables in their lands with the receding of the flood water.
Ali Hossain, one of the vegetable cultivators of village Chartlli under Saturia Upazila, said he has already planted cabbage in three bighas of land and those are growing well.
He said he had sowed seeds in his seed beds twice as the flood water damaged it. He protected his seed bed from heavy rain covering with polythine.
He also has cut canals in between of the two beds for avoiding water tagnancy. -
Hossain also said he has been expecting to harvest cabbage from his land within 15 days.
When this correspondent visited some areas of Manikganj Sadar Upazila found some cauliflowers are growing well and those may be matured within a week.
The farmers said they are trying to get the high prices of their products.
The farmers of char areas of Harirampur Upazila, Shibalaya upazila and Daulatpur Upazila have already started to harvesting bottle gourds from their land and selling those at a high price.
DAE office sources said most of the upazilas of the district especially Saturia, Manikganj Sadar and Singair are suitable for vegetable cultivation.
The vegetable includes radish, lady's finger, bean, bottle gourd, sweet bottle gourd, cucumber cauliflower, cabbage, winter brinjal, coriander (Dhone) and leafy vegetable.   -BSS


