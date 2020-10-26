Video
13 cops injured in clash with fishermen in Chandpur

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

CHANDPUR, Oct 25: At least 13 policemen, including the additional superintendent of river police, were injured in a clash with fishermen in Meghna River in Chandpur Sadar upazila on Sunday during a drive against illegal hilsha fishing.
The 22-day ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of hilsa-starting October 14 -- aims to protect the safe spawning of the fish during its peak breeding period.
A team of river police led by Fairda Parvin, additional SP (media) of River Police, started a drive against hilsha catching from Dhaka on Saturday.
After conducting a drive in Shariatpur, they came to Rajrajeshwar union in Chandpur around 10am, said the additional SP.
When they came to the Shilarchar, they saw that around 3,000-4,000 fishermen were catching hilsha defying the government ban, she added.
Later, the team members seized several boats and nets from the spot.
When the news spread among the other fishermen, they attacked the team with brick chips and sticks.
The police team fired rubber bullets and blank shots to disperse the fishermen. Theyalso detained seven fishermen from the spot.
The detained fishermen were handed over to the Sadar Police Station.
The injured team members, including Farida Parvin, received treatment at the Chandpur 250-bed Government General Hospital.   -UNB


