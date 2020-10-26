Adoption of modern expertise in sugar crop farming stressed





Apart from, modern varieties and technologies developed by Bangladesh Sugar Crop Research Institute (BSRI) can be an effective means of boosting sugarcane farming and its production.

BSRI scientists and researchers made this observation while addressing a field day meeting on "Promotion of Modern Technologies and Tactics in Sugar Crop Farming" at Nachole in Chapainawabganj on Saturday.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Komola Ranjan Das addressed the meeting as chief guest with BSRI Director General Dr Amzad Hossain in the chair.

BSRI Director (Research) Dr Samajit Kumar Paul and Principal Scientific Officer of Fruit Research Station Dr Alim Uddin also spoke.

Komola Ranjan Das urged the farmers to boost sugarcane farming and supply those to the sugar mills spontaneously in the greater interests of the existence of the mills.

"Boosting acreage of sugarcane farming and supplying those to the mills can be a vital means of survival of the mills," he identically mentioned.

Dr Amzad Hossain said the region has enormous prospects of boosting sugarcane yield to expected level and the farmers have a vital role to boost production of the cash crop.

He recommended a crop-rationing system so that the conventional crop diversification could be sustained.

Dr Hossain attributed that the sugar has a vital role in the mental development of the young generation along with economic development of the nation. -BSS





















