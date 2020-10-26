Liverpool sink Sheffield





Earlier, Manchester United and Chelsea played out a soggy stalemate at Old Trafford, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men languishing 15th in the table and without a home win this season.

Jurgen Klopp's champions, without injured defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk, are now unbeaten in 62 Premier League home games at Anfield but had to dig deep after falling behind to an early penalty scored by Sander Berge.









Roberto Firmino hauled them level shortly before half-time and the home side overcame the disappointment of seeing an audacious Mohamed Salah goal ruled out for offside to score the winner through a Diogo Jota header.

The victory at Anfield means the champions have 13 points, level with neighbours Everton, who still lead the table on goal difference, with a game in hand.

"I'm not surprised at all -- you always have to work hard against Sheffield United," said Klopp. "It's hard to take for (manager) Chris Wilder.

