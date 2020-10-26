Video
Kean, Mbappe send PSG top

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe shoots and scores a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Dijon at the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris on October 24, 2020. photo: AFP

PARIS, OCT 25: Moise Kean and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat Dijon 4-0 on Saturday to go top of Ligue 1, while the match between Lens and Nantes was postponed after 11 members of the home squad tested positive for coronavirus.
Kean started at the Parc des Princes and scored a first-half brace, his first goals since moving to PSG on loan from Everton.
Mbappe then replaced the Italy international in the latter stages and added a late double of his own as Thomas Tuchel's team -- for whom Neymar was outstanding -- bounced back from their midweek Champions League loss to Manchester United and made it six consecutive Ligue 1 victories.
The result allowed PSG to go top of the table, a point clear of Lille, although the northerners can reclaim first place by beating Nice on Sunday.
"The most important thing was to get back to winning ways at home," captain Marquinhos told Canal+.
"We know this season is not going to be easy. We are going to have lots of matches, we rotated the team here but we were still competitive on the field."
The reigning champions were missing nine players due to injury or suspension, including Angel di Maria and Marco Verratti, while Mbappe was rested at kick-off ahead of a trip to Turkey to play Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.
In a game played behind closed doors in the French capital because of the health crisis, Kean came in and converted a Mitchel Bakker cross to open the scoring in the third minute.
Neymar then headed against the post before setting up Kean's second goal midway through the first half.
Released on the counter-attack by Julian Draxler, Neymar ran half the length of the field with the ball before leaving Kean with an easy finish.
PSG lost Draxler to injury in the second half before Mbappe replaced Kean and ran onto a Neymar pass to make it 3-0 eight minutes from time.   -AFP


