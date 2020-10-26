Bayern Munich rout Frankfurt





"I hope that we will keep this form for a very long time -- it doesn't matter against who we play, we always want to show our best football, we always want to win," Lewandowski told Sky.

Lewandowski has scored nine goals in his last three league games and wrapped up his treble within an hour at the Allianz Arena.

Defending champions Bayern have scored 22 goals this term -- 10 more than league leaders RB Leipzig who stayed top with a 2-1 win over 10-man Hertha Berlin.

Bayern sit one point behind in second place, level on 12 points with third-placed Dortmund who later saw off Schalke 3-0 at home in the Ruhr derby with goals by Manuel Akanji, Erling Braut Haaland and Mats Hummels.

In Munich, Leroy Sane marked his return from injury with the fourth goal during a brief cameo, before England Under-17 midfielder Jamal Musiala also came off the bench to net the fifth. -AFP

















