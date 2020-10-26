Man Utd held by Chelsea





Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani almost scored on his debut with his first touch after coming off the bench in the second half, but United were unable to break down Chelsea's well-drilled defence.

Beaten by Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the Premier League season and crushed 6-1 by Tottenham in their previous home match, United once again looked lacklustre at an empty Old Trafford.

United's only win in their last six home games was in the Europa League against Austrian side LASK last season, when they were already 5-0 up from the away leg.

"In the second half, we pushed on and if the Stretford End had been full we might get the goal to get us over the line, as it creates more pressure and urgency," Solskjaer said.

"We miss the fans, I must say. It is the same for all teams but I think everyone agrees that the edge has gone and I can't wait to get the fans back."

United are languishing in 15th place after a spluttering start and any optimism engendered by their midweek Champions League win at Paris Saint Germain evaporated in the Manchester rain.

United, bereft of any attacking inspiration, have two more chances to get back on track at home next week when they entertain Leipzig in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League.

"I thought we were closest to winning the game, we kept a clean sheet and we have stopped the run of home defeats, although we wanted to win of course," Solskjaer said.

Chelsea's conservative tactics were a means to an end for Blues boss Frank Lampard, who had been alarmed by their defensive issues.

Chelsea had conceded 63 goals in their previous 43 Premier League matches under Lampard, the worst rate of any permanent Blues boss.

A goalless Champions League draw against Sevilla in midweek stopped the bleeding and this obdurate effort was another sign that Lampard is beginning to solve the problem.

Chelsea are far from the finished product however, lacking much cohesion in attack, and they sit in sixth place after drawing three of their last four league games.

"I'm happy with the clean sheet. We want more than a point obviously, but to come to Manchester United and not concede that is a great base," Lampard said. -AFP





















