

Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA

The 61-year-old Jalal-ud-Din, who always played in glasses is also a Level IV coach.

The US Government gave Jalal Uddin Permanent Residence (Green Card) in the US based on his highly qualified coaching credentials. Since the last three years, he has been involved on and off in American cricket through organizations like the Michigan Cricket Association and the Diversity Cup. He has keen interest in playing a significant role in developing USA Cricket as he believes USA is the upcoming cricket hub based on ICC's direct involvement along with strategic partners such as American Cricket Enterprise and sports broadcasting giant Willow TV.

He recently got in conversation with USA Cricket Director of Operations Richard Done and USA Cricket League Director/Chairman Cricket Committee Sushil Nadkarni and they offered him the selector role for identifying the talents in states such as Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.

Jalal Uddin brings to the table his 20-year cricket coaching expertise in grass root development in Pakistan. His cricket academies have produced Pakistani cricket stars such as Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Shan Masood and many more. In 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Selector of Pakistan Women's Team and led the girls in green towards victory in the West Indies ODI Series 2019 in UAE. He has pioneered women's cricket development in Pakistan through his state-of-the-art selection criteria for women's national team which produced players such as Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana, Ramin Shamim and others.















Jalal-ud-Din, the former Pakistani bowler, who took the first hat-trick in an ODI, removing Australia's Rod Marsh, Bruce Yardley and Geoff Lawson in 1982, has been appointed as a South West Zone Zonal selector in the USA.The 61-year-old Jalal-ud-Din, who always played in glasses is also a Level IV coach.The US Government gave Jalal Uddin Permanent Residence (Green Card) in the US based on his highly qualified coaching credentials. Since the last three years, he has been involved on and off in American cricket through organizations like the Michigan Cricket Association and the Diversity Cup. He has keen interest in playing a significant role in developing USA Cricket as he believes USA is the upcoming cricket hub based on ICC's direct involvement along with strategic partners such as American Cricket Enterprise and sports broadcasting giant Willow TV.He recently got in conversation with USA Cricket Director of Operations Richard Done and USA Cricket League Director/Chairman Cricket Committee Sushil Nadkarni and they offered him the selector role for identifying the talents in states such as Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.Jalal Uddin brings to the table his 20-year cricket coaching expertise in grass root development in Pakistan. His cricket academies have produced Pakistani cricket stars such as Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Shan Masood and many more. In 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Selector of Pakistan Women's Team and led the girls in green towards victory in the West Indies ODI Series 2019 in UAE. He has pioneered women's cricket development in Pakistan through his state-of-the-art selection criteria for women's national team which produced players such as Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana, Ramin Shamim and others.