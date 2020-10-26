

Importance given on restoring booters' fitness

The boys who already joined the camp were to practice on Sunday at the ground of their home venue Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) at Paltan had to use the turf of Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur due to the condition of BNS after days-long heavy rain.

During the boys' second day warm-up, the local coaches said media that they were going to focus more on fitness of these booters. Assistant coach Masud Parvej Kaisar said, "What we all have been saying over and over is that the restoration of booters' fitness will be challenging. It is because individually each of them are in different levels and some of them were in personal training programme and some of them were under club training programme. The booters of Bashundhara were going through a good training and they are having a different level then the rest of the boys."

However, the coach said that all the booters who came to join in the camp had to go through a fitness test.

Head coach James Day Jamie is to return Dhaka on 29th of October and before that the local coaches will take care of the boys.

A few days back, Jamie said that returning football at the ground is vital at the time as the boys didn't play for a long time and they needed to begin playing in order to prepare themselves for the next events.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, alike many national and international events, the matches of the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup were postponed and the authorities of World and Asian football had postponed more than a few events for the same reason.































