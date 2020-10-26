Video
Monday, 26 October, 2020
BFF wants reduced quarantine phase for Nepal boys

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Ahead of the two FIFA Friendlies between Bangladesh and Nepal, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is requesting the respective authorities to reduce quarantine period for the visiting team along with permission for the team to practice in that period. 
The two national football teams are going to engage in two FIFA tier-1 International Friendly matches on 13th and 17th of November at the BNS in Dhaka. The visitor will come Dhaka on a chartered flight on 5th November.
Bangladesh authority has a guideline to maintain a 14-day mandatory quarantine for anyone entering the country from outside. BFF is wishing for a reduction of that period to 5 days. It has already written to the Department of Health seeking permission to reduce the period of quarantine flowing an inter-ministerial meeting on Sunday.
BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag confirmed journos about the application. After the meeting, he said, "The meeting was on quarantine period of the coaches and booters of Nepal. The team will only come to hotel and practice venue in that period and we wanted to ensure a bio security for them. Further discussion will take place with the Department of Health soon. I am hopeful that everything will be done accordingly."
BFF is also trying to get permission to allow one third of the spectators to the galleries.


