Mahmudullah XI lifts BCB President's Cup trophy mulling Nazmul XI



Sumon Khan (c) of Mahmudullah XI celebrating with his teammates after claiming a five-for against Nazmul XI in the final match of the BCB President's Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo: BCB

Highly experienced Mahmudullah, also the captain of Bangladesh T20 side, took the right decision to chase winning the toss in the afternoon and wrapped up Nazmul XI at 174 after fiery spells from quick Sumon Khan and Rubel Hossain. Sumon hauled five wickets spending 28 runs from stipulated 10 overs. This is the 2nd fifer of the event. Mohammad Saifuddin is the 1st bowler to have a five-for in a match against same opponents. Rubel took two whereas Mahmudullah, Ebadat Hossain and Mehidy Miraz shared one wicket apiece.

Saif Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and figurehead Nazmul Shanto continued their debacles. Saif was the 1st man to depart from crease hitting a boundary. His opening partner Soumya took retired hurt in the 2nd over for eyesight trouble who return again after Mushfiqur Rahim's departure but threw his wicket behind the stumps scoring five runs. Nazmul scored 32, the 2nd leading score for his team, but hardly enough to post a fighting total.

The most disappointing side of NI-XI was the early departure of the most dangerous batsman of the event Mushfiq, who went for 12 runs only. Another savior of Nazmul-XI Afif Hossain Dhrubo accompanied a duck as NI-XI started to struggle to sustain in the middle losing five wickets to post 64 runs on the board. The best invention of the event Irfan Shukkur was the man against the stream. He stood 70-run's 6th wicket's partnership with Towhid Hridoy to keep his side in the game and piled up 75 runs before getting out. But after down of Hridoy's wicket, NI-XI innings had been cracked down and were packed up for 173. Hridoy managed 26 runs.

Chasing an ordinary target Mahmudllah promoted Mominul Haque at the batting order to open the innings with Liton Das. But he once again failed to cash out the scope he got. He had gone for four runs. But Liton Das, who had been futile throughout the event, was on fire in the final to berth his side to a landslide victory of seven wickets. He stood 48-run's 2nd wicket's joint venture with young blood Mahmudul Hasan Joy to lay the winning foundation. Joy scored 18 before going out. Liton scored 68 runs from 69 balls while Imrul was unbeaten with 53 off 55. Skipper Mahmudullah was not out with breezy 23 runs from 11 deliveries. Nasum Ahmed grasped two wickets.

Player of the final award went to Sumon Khan of winning side while Mushfiqur Rahim got the award of Man of the Tournament. Irfan Shukkur named the best batsman of the event, Rubel Hossain adjudged the best bowler while Nurul Hsasan Sohan got the fielder of the tournament for his outstanding performance with the gloves. Taskin was selected as the best comeback player of the tournament. Best promising player of the tournament award was given to Rishad Ahmed while Mahadi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sumon Khan, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy all got BCB President's special award.

Nazmul-XI reached the final winning three out of four group matches while Mahmudullah-XI spotted in the ultimate battle of the event by virtue of two wins and as many as defeats. Tamim- XI was the 3rd team that emit from the race with a consolidating win against three loses.































