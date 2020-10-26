Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:57 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Business

NRBC Bank launches services at Parbatipur

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

NRBC Bank launches services at Parbatipur

NRBC Bank launches services at Parbatipur

NRB Commercial Bank Ltd formally launched its Banking services at Natun Bazar, Parbatipur, Dinajpur on Sunday. Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Primary and Mass Education and Member of National Parliament Dinajpur-6 Advocate Mustafizur Rahman Fizar inaugurated the Banking Services as Chie Guest through video conference, says a press release.
Chairman of NRBC Bank S M Parvez Tamal presided over the inaugural ceremony through video conference.




Chairman of Parbatipur Upazial Parishad Mr. Hafizul Islam Pramanik, Mayor of Parbatipur Municipality A Z M Mihazul Haque attended the ceremony as Special Guest.
The Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Md. Mukhter Hossain, Additional Managing Director Kazi Md. Talha joined the programme through video conference from the Head Office.
Advocate Mustafizur Rahman Fizar, MP hoped that NRBC Bank will cement its reputation as a business friendly Bank in the Banking industry with its transparent, effective services and latest technologies. He said NRBC Bank will continue to work for social and economic development of this area and stay with them in this journey toward progress and prosperity. 
Head of Pulhat Branch Manager Monibur Rahman, Incharge of Parbatipur Sub-branch Mr. Kamal Hossain distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches services at Parbatipur
IBBL Ctg South Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Banking Event
Big week for Big Tech as earnings, hearings loom
Airlines suffering from business class blues in age of Covid-19
Winter 2020 to begin with 44pc fewer domestic flights than last year
Ryanair to lease PIA aircraft for cargo flight
ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka


Latest News
Russia strikes kill 78 Turkey-backed rebels in Syria
BNP’s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Bangladeshi peacekeeper killed in Central Africa
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft