

NRBC Bank launches services at Parbatipur

Chairman of NRBC Bank S M Parvez Tamal presided over the inaugural ceremony through video conference.









Chairman of Parbatipur Upazial Parishad Mr. Hafizul Islam Pramanik, Mayor of Parbatipur Municipality A Z M Mihazul Haque attended the ceremony as Special Guest.

The Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Md. Mukhter Hossain, Additional Managing Director Kazi Md. Talha joined the programme through video conference from the Head Office.

Advocate Mustafizur Rahman Fizar, MP hoped that NRBC Bank will cement its reputation as a business friendly Bank in the Banking industry with its transparent, effective services and latest technologies. He said NRBC Bank will continue to work for social and economic development of this area and stay with them in this journey toward progress and prosperity.

