IBBL Ctg South Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Chattogram South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Sector' on Saturday. Mohammed Nasir Uddin Director of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee also discussed in the webinar. Mohammad Yakub Ali, Head of Chattogram South Zone presided over the programme while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the programme.Head of branches, executives and officials under Chattogram South Zone attended the webinar.