Banking Event

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman along with Additional Managing Directors Syed Rafiqul Haq and Chowdhury Akhtar Asif and other officials cutting a cake at its Corporate Head Office, MTB Centre, at Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka to celebrate the bank's 21st founding anniversary recently. The special day was also celebrated at MTB Tower, MTB Square and different MTB branches and sub-branches across the country.The bank handed over the crests amongst the MTBians who have been part of the bank's progressive journey for the last 20 years and more. photo: Bank