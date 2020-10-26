China Dev Bank new loans hit 900b yuan in Jan-Sept

BEIJING, Oct 25: The China Development Bank issued yuan-denominated loans totaling 900 billion yuan (about 134.9 billion USdollars) in the first three quarters of the year to facilitate epidemic control and economic growth.

The lender extended 201.9 billion yuan of medium and long-term funds to the manufacturing sector during the January-September period, and 376.5 billion yuan to support the protection of the Yangtze River and green development. Other funds flowed to areas including new infrastructure, major transportation and water conservancy projects, as well as to small and micro-sized businesses. The lender pledged to enhance coordination to serve economic recovery and growth. -Xinhua



















