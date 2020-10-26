Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:56 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Business

Japan's ANA to cut 3,500 jobs in 3 years on virus woes

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

TOKYO, Oct 25: ANA Holdings Inc plans to cut about 3,500 jobs in three years as Japan's largest airline operator braces for its biggest-ever annual loss due to a plunge in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic, the Yomiuri daily reported.
The job losses are part of ANA's broader business restructuring plan to be announced on Tuesday, as it scrambles to cut fixed costs in anticipation of a prolonged downturn in travel demand, the Yomiuri said on Sunday.
ANA, which had group workforce of 43,500 as of last year, plans to achieve the job cut target by the year ending in March 2023 through outplacement programmes and a hiring freeze, according to the paper.
ANA representatives could not be reached immediately.
As short-term measures, ANA is considering temporarily dispatching some of its workforce to several other firms including Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and selling 30 of its costly wide-body aircraft, the Yomiuri added.
Forecast to suffer a net loss of around 500 billion yen ($4.8 billion) for this fiscal year to March, ANA has turned to billions of dollars in loans and a government tourism campaign to weather the slump in air travel.
Separately, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday that ANA's local rival, Japan Airlines Co 9201.T, was expected to report an operating loss of about 85 billion yen for the July-September quarter.
JAL was mired in the red as passenger traffic on international flights plunged 97per cent in the quarter, the Nikkei said.
Reflecting severe headwinds in the industry, domestic airline Star Flyer Inc 9206.T is in talks with Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners and others to raise some 10 billion yen in capital through new bond issuance, Japanese media reported late Saturday. ANA is the biggest shareholder in Star Flyer with an 18per cent stake.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches services at Parbatipur
IBBL Ctg South Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Banking Event
Big week for Big Tech as earnings, hearings loom
Airlines suffering from business class blues in age of Covid-19
Winter 2020 to begin with 44pc fewer domestic flights than last year
Ryanair to lease PIA aircraft for cargo flight
ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka


Latest News
BNP’s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Bangladeshi peacekeeper killed in Central Africa
Pakistan summons French envoy over Macron's Islamist remarks
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft