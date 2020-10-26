Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:55 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Business

Brazil soars to Chinaâ€™s No. 3 crude oil supplier in Sept

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Brazil soars to Chinaâ€™s No. 3 crude oil supplier in Sept

Brazil soars to Chinaâ€™s No. 3 crude oil supplier in Sept

BEIJING, Oct 25: Brazil jumped to China's third-biggest crude oil supplier in September, import data showed on Sunday, as China's independent refiners scooped up cheap supplies of the South American exporter's relatively high quality oil.
Imports from Brazil hit 4.49 million tonnes, up from 2.96 million tonnes a year earlier, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed. Brazil overtook Iraq, which fell to fifth-biggest supplier.
China's January-September imports from Brazil were 33.69 million tonnes, up 15.6per cent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the data. China makes up 70per cent of Brazil's oil exports, the country's state oil firm Petrobras said in July.
Saudi Arabia regained the top spot in China's oil purchases last month after losing that rank to Russia for the previous two months, data showed.
Imports from the kingdom were 7.78 million tonnes, equivalent to 1.89 million barrels per day (bpd), up from August's 1.24 million bpd.
Russia supplied 7.48 million tonnes last month, or 1.82 million bpd, up 18.6per cent from a year earlier and up 32.8per cent from August, according to Reuters calculations.
For the first nine months of 2020, Russia remained the top seller with supplies totalling 64.62 million tonnes, 16per cent above year-ago level. Saudi Arabia trailed at 63.57 million tonnes, which was 6.5per cent higher on year.
US shipments soared to 3.9 million tonnes in September, versus a year-earlier 517,982 tonnes.
China snapped up 13per cent more crude in the first nine months than a year earlier, as refiners ramped up production to meet speedy demand recovery from the pandemic and stock up at record rates on cheap oil.
Below are details of imports from key suppliers, with volumes in metric tonnes.   —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches services at Parbatipur
IBBL Ctg South Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Banking Event
Big week for Big Tech as earnings, hearings loom
Airlines suffering from business class blues in age of Covid-19
Winter 2020 to begin with 44pc fewer domestic flights than last year
Ryanair to lease PIA aircraft for cargo flight
ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka


Latest News
BNPâ€™s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL â€˜cadresâ€™ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Bangladeshi peacekeeper killed in Central Africa
Pakistan summons French envoy over Macron's Islamist remarks
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft