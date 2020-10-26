Video
New Indian envoy eyes bigger economic ties with BD

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami and FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim hold talks at the FBCCI Icon Building at Motijheel, Dhaka on Saturday. photo: FBCCI

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner (HC) Vikram K Doraiswami said Bangladesh and India could move forward for a bigger partnership in economic cooperation to integrate the relationship as the major political problems have been resolved.
He said so while speaking to Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim at the newly renovated FBCCI building at Motijheel, in Dhaka on Saturday.
"Major political problems have been resolved between the two countries. We may move forward for a bigger partnership in economic cooperation to integrate the relationship," Doraiswami said.
Vikram Kumar Doraiswami said "Bangladesh has made tremendous progress in food sufficiency, vaccine production, generating resources etc.
Doraiswami highlighted the Indian cooperation to Bangladesh in logistics, garments, agri- business, pharmaceuticals, automobile, environment friendly public transport and different other sectors.
He said waterways and railways connectivity, which are being expanded gradually between the two countries will help boost trade facilitation between the two countries.
Sheikh Fazle Fahim expressed his confidence that the bilateral trade relations could be strengthened further with the support of Doraiswami.
He also reiterated that transfer of knowledge and value chain resources from India under the Bilateral Value Chain Initiatives (BVCI) will help to maximize  production competitive advantage in Bangladesh.
The FBCCI President said: "Bangladeshi exports, joint-ventures (JVs) in automobile, motorbike components manufacturing, quantum computing, quantum internet, start-up ecosystem, cyber security, skills, digital equipment research and development and production among others are best ways to achieve shared prosperity for India, Bangladesh and beyond."
The HC was also updated about the areas of FBCCI activities including  Impact 4.0, entailing FBCCI ADR Centre, FBCCI Tech Centre, FBCCI Skill Lab, FBCCI Institute, FBCCI University, FBCCI Economic Applied Research Centre, Multipurpose Workshop/Seminar/Skills Auditorium, and the federation's capacity enhancements with globally top-rated organisations for the private sector of our country towards a roadmap to LDC with extended privileges, SDG 2030 and 2041.
"Many Indian institutions have organic alignments for institutional partnership with FBCCI on our Impact 4.0 initiative which are being explored," He said.
Fahim also assured of being actively engaged in growth of Bangladesh's exports, JVs, and prospective increase in value chain inputs from India.
Bishwadip Dey, Deputy High Commissioner and Pramyesh Basall, Commercial Officer, alongside FBCCI Vice-President Md. Rejaul Karim Rejnu, CIP; and FBCCI Directors Sujib Ranjan Dash and Md. Munir Hossain were also present on the occasion.


