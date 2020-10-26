Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:55 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Business

Over 5km of Padma Bridge visible; 34th span installed

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Over 5km of Padma Bridge visible; 34th span installed

Over 5km of Padma Bridge visible; 34th span installed

Over five km of the Padma Bridge has become visible with the installation of its 34th span this morning.
The '2E' span, weighing 3,150 tonnes, was installed on pillars no 7 and 8 at Mawa point in the morning, said Executive Engineer (Bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Quader.
The span was brought from Kumarbhog Construction Yard yesterday. The 35th span, out of total 41, will be installed on no 2 and 3 pillar on October 30.
The authorities concerned have set a target to install all the spans within December.
A total of 42 pillars will be installed on the 6.5km bridge and 21 each will be installed on Mawa point and Shariatpur's Jajira point.
The construction work of Padma Bridge started in 2014. The authorities concerned expect to complete the work of the multipurpose bridge within 2021.
Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh's largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and is expected to boost the GDP by 1 percent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches services at Parbatipur
IBBL Ctg South Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Banking Event
Big week for Big Tech as earnings, hearings loom
Airlines suffering from business class blues in age of Covid-19
Winter 2020 to begin with 44pc fewer domestic flights than last year
Ryanair to lease PIA aircraft for cargo flight
ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka


Latest News
BNP’s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Bangladeshi peacekeeper killed in Central Africa
Pakistan summons French envoy over Macron's Islamist remarks
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft