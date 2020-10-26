

Over 5km of Padma Bridge visible; 34th span installed

The '2E' span, weighing 3,150 tonnes, was installed on pillars no 7 and 8 at Mawa point in the morning, said Executive Engineer (Bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Quader.

The span was brought from Kumarbhog Construction Yard yesterday. The 35th span, out of total 41, will be installed on no 2 and 3 pillar on October 30.

The authorities concerned have set a target to install all the spans within December.

A total of 42 pillars will be installed on the 6.5km bridge and 21 each will be installed on Mawa point and Shariatpur's Jajira point.

The construction work of Padma Bridge started in 2014. The authorities concerned expect to complete the work of the multipurpose bridge within 2021.

Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh's largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and is expected to boost the GDP by 1 percent.





















