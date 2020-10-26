Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 October, 2020, 9:55 PM
Advance Search
latest Erfan Salim, bodyguard jailed for one yr      
Home Business

Prices of steel scrap containers rise in BD

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Prices for containers of steel scrap imported into Bangladesh have risen over the past week due to higher freight costs, traders said.
Rising demand for grain transportation has driven up container freight costs into Bangladesh, sources said, together with solid gains seen this week in the markets for both Japan export scrap and Taiwan import scrap.
Fastmarkets report said deals for HMS 1&2 (80:20) in containers from the UK were closed at $315-316 per tonne cfr (cost and freight) Bangladesh over the past week, while market sources said that Latin America-origin material was available at $310-312 per tonne cfr.
Fastmarkets provides market reflective price data, news and insights for the metals, mining, forest products and agriculture commodity markets.
Fastmarkets' price assessment for steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20), containerized, import, cfr Bangladesh, was $310-316 per tonne cfr on October 22, up by $7-10 per tonne from $300-309 per tonne cfr one week earlier.
For containerized shredded scrap, a deal for Europe-origin material was transacted at $330 per tonne cfr Bangladesh, while offers for UK material were as high as $335 per tonne cfr and from Australia at $325 per tonne cfr.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches services at Parbatipur
IBBL Ctg South Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Banking Event
Big week for Big Tech as earnings, hearings loom
Airlines suffering from business class blues in age of Covid-19
Winter 2020 to begin with 44pc fewer domestic flights than last year
Ryanair to lease PIA aircraft for cargo flight
ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka


Latest News
BNP’s political inheritance characterizes blood, conspiracy: Qauder
AL ‘cadres’ turned desperate, alleges BNP
Policeman suspended over schoolgirl gang rape case
Entire Chinese city tests after one virus case
Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Malaysia rehiring employees online
Durga Puja ends with Devi's immersion
Five arrested over S African football captain murder
Bangladeshi peacekeeper killed in Central Africa
Pakistan summons French envoy over Macron's Islamist remarks
Most Read News
Jalal-ud-Din becomes selector in the USA
Two cases filed against DU professor Zia
Haji Salim's son Erfan taken into custody
34th span of Padma Bridge installed
Raihan's mother starts hunger strike seeking justice
Information Minister recovers from coronavirus
Quader for avoiding those who want to hinder development
Nonstop transport strike called in Rajshahi
MP Haji Salim's son sued for assaulting navy official
'Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft