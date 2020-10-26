Video
Govt Losing Revenue

Banks allegedly allowing L/Cs violating IRC ceiling

Published : Monday, 26 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

Banks are opening Letters of Credit (LC) allegedly allowing businesses to import goods above the annual        import ceilings granted under Import Registration Certificates (IRC) violating the ongoing Import Policy Order (IPO).
It is not only creating complexities for customs officials in releasing the goods from ports but also causing revenue loss of the government from eligible fees and value-added tax (VAT) since the valuation of the excess import lacks direction, customs officials said.
They said Customs House Chattogram( CHC) has already raised the matter with Bangladesh Bank (BB) and other related government offices, including the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the commerce ministry for resolving the issue.
CHC commissioner Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, in a letter to the central bank on October 14, sought the bank's intervention in resolving the matter. He also requested the central bank to issue the necessary directives to commercial banks so that they comply with the IPO set limit in opening LCs.
According to CHC, customs officials find that a section of importers are opening L/Cs above the IRC permissible ceiling. In most cases, banks are opening LCs for imports in violation of the existing ceiling. .
As per the existing IPO issued during fiscal 2015-2018, an importer will not be allowed to open LCs to import goods worth above the ceiling stated in this IRC order. Importers and banks will be equally responsible for violation of the related IPO provisions, it said.
Fakhrul Alam on Sunday told reporters that it was the responsibilities of customs officials to oversee whether or not the IPO conditions, including the annual import ceiling were being complied with while importing goods.
He said that they were yet not halting the release of import consignments for violation of the rules to keep unloading activities uninterrupted. Customs officials however release goods by taking an undertaking from importers. He said that the government was losing enormous revenue in terms of various fees and VATs.
According to the Office of the Chief Controller of Imports and Exports, importers have to pay a specific  fees ranging from Tk 3,000 to Tk 60,000 for IRC registration and its renewal based on the value of their overall annual imports ceiling.
Importers are classified into six categories on the basis of their annual import ceiling, ranging from Tk 5 lakh to Tk 5 crore and above. VAT at the rate of 15 per cent is applicable on the fees.
Fakhrul Alam said that the government receives less revenue in term of fees and VAT if LCs were opened above the ceiling. It is also a deviation of the IRC policy, he said.
'So, CHC has demanded intervention of the central bank in a recent letter to resolve the issue,' he said.
Importers are also in favour of raising the ceiling, he said, adding that importers have also informed the  CHC about it while they have taken initiative in this respect.


