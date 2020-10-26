6 killed in road mishaps in four dists





FARIDPUR: Two persons were killed and five others injured when a microbus hit a truck in Madhukhali Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 80, and Amena Begum, 65, of Alamdanga Upazila in Chuadanga.

Police and local sources said a microbus smashed with the goods-laden truck in Kamarkhali area, leaving the duo dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

Sub-Inspector of Karimpur Police Outpost under Faridpur Highway Police Station (PS) Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: A trader was killed in a road accident in Alhajj intersection area of Ishwardi Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Alam Mukul, 60. He was a trader by profession.

Quoting locals, police said Mukul recently bought a battery-run car (made in China). He went to a workshop with the vehicle at night to repair it. A motorcycle hit him when Mukul was crossing a road in the area after got down from his car.

Critically injured Mukul was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

He breathed his last on the way to RMCH.

JOYPURHAT: Two motorcycles collided in Suktahar area on the Joypurhat-Akkelput Road area in the district on Saturday evening that killed a headmistress.

Deceased Noorjahan Begum, 55, was the headmistress of Hasta Basantapur Shah Makhdum Government Primary School. She was the wife of Faruque Ahmed, a resident of Hazipara Village in Akkelpur Upazila.

The motorcycle carrying Noorjahan and her son collided with another one in the area in the evening, leaving her critically injured.

Locals rushed her to Joypurhat District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Joypurhat Sadar PS Inspector Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Two persons including a woman were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.









The deceased were identified as Yasmin, 40, wife of Rabiul Islam of Colony Para Village in Sadar Upazila, and Swapan Chandra Roy, 22, son of Tulesh Chandra Roy of Burimutki area.

Local sources said a microbus and a trolley collided head-on in Green Care area near Shalbahan Road about 5pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot and nine others injured.

The injured were rushed to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex and later, four of them were shifted to Panchagarh Sadar Adhunik Hospital as their condition worsened.

