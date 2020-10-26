



He was laid to rest in family graveyard at Parmahal Village in Jhalakati District on Sunday morning.

He left behind wife, four sons, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.



Master Ahsan Ullah

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Journalist Master Ahsan Ullah died of old age complications at his own residence in Pashchim Eklashpur Village of Begumganj Upazila in the district on Saturday morning. He was 80.

Ahsan Ullah was the former district correspondent of 'Dainik Bhorer Dak'.

He left his wife, a son and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Advocate Rezaul Karim

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: JASAD leader Freedom Fighter (FF) Advocate Rezaul Karim died while undergoing treatment in Daulatpur Upazila of the district early Saturday. He was 65.

He was suffering from various diseases for the last couple of days.

His namaz-e-janaja was held on Hosenabad Eidgah Ground after Asr Prayer.

Later, he was buried with state honour at the family graveyard.











































