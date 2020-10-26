Madrasa super held for raping student





BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Oct 25: Police arrested a madrasa superintendent in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon following a case filed against him for allegedly violating a 13-year-old madrasa girl.Arrested Mufti Ismail Hossain, 34, is the superintendent of Banpara Kalikapur Ummahatul Muminin Girls Madrasa.The victim used to live in Madrasa hostel.Bonpara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Towhidul Islam said Ismail called the victim to his house to clean his basin on February 23 last.Later, he allegedly raped the girl and forced the victim to promise that she would not disclose the matter to anyone else.After coronavirus outbreak, the madrasa was closed and the victim returned home.As her parents noticed that their daughter always looked unhappy, they wanted to know what happened to her. Later, she disclosed the matter to her parents.The victim's father lodged a case on Saturday in this connection.