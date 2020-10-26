

Rain, gusty wind damage Aman paddy in Kurigram

Ulipur Upazila: Farmers informed most of the standing T-Aman paddy plants have been damaged. In this situation, they are being compelled to cut the plants for use as fodder.

According to Upazila Agriculture Extension Office, Aman was cultivated in 24,490 hectares (ha) of land against the target of 23,465 ha in the upazila this year.

This year's fifth time flood totally damaged T-Aman, vegetables and black gram pulse in 408 ha of lands. The Department of Agricultural Extension made a list of over 3,000 victim farmers.

Earlier, insects and rats attacked the Aman fields.

A visit to different areas of the upazila found farmers cutting the paddy plants. Some were seen using the plants as fodder.

A farmer Abdul Hai of Daldalia Union said, if the fields remain water-logged for many days, the plants will rot.

A female farmer Ahima Begum of Dhamshreni Union said, "Aman plants in my 20-decimal lands have been damaged. I am now using those as fodder."

Others like Amzad Hossen and Shashi Mohan of the union, and Akbar Ali and Karim Uddin of Hatia Bhabesh Village said the crops have leaned at the time of sheaving. If the fields remain water-logged for long, the plants will rot.

Many others said they are using the damaged plants as fodder.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Saiful Islam said, farmers have been advised to cut the damaged plants. Field level sub-assistant agriculture officers are working to make a list of the victim farmers.

Fulbari Upazila: No sooner the woes of the fourth time flood has been overcome, standing croplands including Aman paddy fields have been affected by rain and gusty wind.

Public suffering has mounted up following the last four days' rain. Durga Puja festivities at 66 mandaps in the upazila have faced setback.

The calamity that appeared on Wednesday last did not damage houses and trees. But standing Aman plants in hundreds of hectares of land at Naodanga, Shimulbari, Fulbari Sadar, Kashipur, Bhangamor, and Borovita unions in the upazila have been damaged.

Nine villages including Kurusha Ferusha, Purba Fulmoti, Naodanga, Paschim Fulmoti and Gazerkuthi under Naodanga Union have been mostly hit.

A visit to different villages in Naodanga Union on Saturday noon found hundreds Aman fields damaged. Farmers are apprehending rotting of the sheaves. Besides, brinjal, radish, cabbage, chilli, red spinach and other vegetables have also been damaged.

Farmers Mominul Islam, 45, Helal Uddin, 42, Sayed Ali, 40, and Jahurul Islam of Paschim Fulmoti Village said one to one and a half bighas of Aman fields belonging to each of them have been damaged.

Farmers Mondal Ali and Sabuj Mia of Purba Fulmoti Village and Rezaul Islam and Abdul Alim of Gazerkuthi Village of the same union said, they had cultivated Aman taking loans. But their standing crops have been damaged by rain and gusty wind. Now they are worried about feeding themselves and their families.

Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Mahbubur Rashid said Aman was cultivated in 11,720 ha of lands in the upazila. Of these, 230 ha in six unions have been damaged by the rain in the last four days.

"We are visiting the damaged fields and advising farmers to lift the damaged paddy plants," he added.

Chilmari Upazila: Two days' incessant rain and thundershower have damaged standing Aman paddy plants.

Earlier, this year's four-time flood damaged Aman seedbeds and T-Aman fields. Later farmers bought saplings at high prices from different areas and planted those in the destroyed fields again.

A farmer Mahfuzur Rahman of Gabertal area in the upazila said, "Flood damaged my seedbed. Later I bought saplings at high prices and planted those in the field. Now my half-ripe Aman plants have been totally damaged by the thundershower."

Another farmer Bhulu Mia of Mazaidanga area said, he cultivated Guti Swarna variety of saplings in one-acre land, but all the plants have been damaged.

UAO Zahedur Rahman said, due to the rain and thundershower, 50-bigha paddy lands have been damaged in the upazila.





































